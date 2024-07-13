French ambassador hosts reception to celebrate National Day

ISLAMABAD - French Ambassador in Pakistan Nicolas Galey yesterday hosted a reception to celebrate France’s National day.

Bastille Day, known in France as “le Quatorze Juillet,” commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison on July 14, 1789. This event marked a key turning point in the French Revolution, symbolizing the fight against oppression and the birth of a new republic founded on the principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity. Today, Bastille Day is celebrated with nationwide festivities in France, including a grand military parade on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, showcasing France’s military prowess and national pride.

French Ambassador Nicholas Gallay and Commerce Minister Aleem Khan reaffirmed their dedication to fostering a robust friendship between Pakistan and France during the Bastille Day celebrations. Ambassador Galey highlighted the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between France and Pakistan. He expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s vibrant participation in the festivities, noting that such cultural exchanges are vital for enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation. In his speech, Commerce Minister Aleem Khan emphasized the importance of strong economic and trade relations between the two nations. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with France to explore new avenues of collaboration, particularly in sectors such as trade, education, and technology.

“The friendship between Pakistan and France is not only based on cultural ties but also on economic cooperation. We are dedicated to expanding our trade relations and exploring new opportunities for collaboration,” he added.. Both dignitaries acknowledged the significant contributions of the Pakistani community in France and the French community in Pakistan, underscoring their role in bridging the cultural and social gaps between the two countries. They discussed potential initiatives to further enhance people-to-people contacts and facilitate greater cultural and academic exchanges. These initiatives include student exchange programs, joint cultural festivals, and collaborative research projects.

Ambassador Galey also highlighted France’s support for Pakistan’s development initiatives, particularly in areas such as sustainable energy, infrastructure development, and vocational training. Both Ambassador Galey and Commerce Minister Aleem Khan expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-France relations, emphasizing the need for continuous dialogue and cooperation.The event was attended by a large number of diplomats, politicians and journalists including The Nation’s Editor-in-chief Rameeza Majid Nizami.