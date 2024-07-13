Full funded scholarship provides technical courses to students: BBSHRDR

LARKANA - Assistant Director of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Development research Board Allah Dayo Khoro along with his team visited on Friday Chandka Institute of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences Larkana where Chairman S Iqbal Babu gave a detailed briefing about the institution. On which Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research and Development Board team chairman and Ex President Larkano Press Club S. Iqbal Babu congratulated him on the establishment of an institution to train male and female students in the field of medicine in Larkana and expressed his determination for his full support in the future. On this occasion, Assistant Director Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research and Development Board Allah Diya said that next year it should be planned to give stipends and pay admission fees of the needy students for whole tenure of the courses in various programs so that students’ skills and employability can increase. The initiative aims to provide financial support to students, reduce economic barriers, and provide monthly stipends to cover basic expenses. These youth programs with scholarships will provide valuable opportunities for students to develop academically and professionally while receiving financial support.