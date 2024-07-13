GCWU adds two new buses to fleet

FAISALABAD - The Government College Women University Faisalabad has added two new buses to its existing fleet to facilitate students. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zil-i-Huma Nazli handed over the keys to Transport Officer Kalimullah Shakir, here on Friday and said that new buses would help ease travel difficulties of students that come to university from different localities of the city. She said that the buses would take their routes after summer vacations. The VC, alongwith the faculty and staff, also cut a cake on the occasion.