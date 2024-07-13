Girls bag majority top positions in SSC Part-II exam

ISLAMABAD - Maintaining the previous trends, girls bagged majority of the top positions in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part- II 1st Annual Examination 2024 as per the declaration of the result by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Friday.

In the Science group, Zebadia Naseeb from Army Public School, EME College Campus, Rawalpindi secured first position with 1087 marks while Hijab Fatima from Global School System, Rawalpindi Cantt obtained second position with 1085 marks. The third position as shared by Mossadiq Shahbaz of Army Public School, Golra Campus, Rawalpindi and Fatima Wajid from Fauji Foundation Model School, Morgah Campus, Rawalpindi with 1084 marks.

In Humanities group, Aqsa Farooq from Future Foundation School, Rawalpindi Cantt secure first position, Onaiza Jalil from DHA Senior School for Girls, Lahore Cantt secured second position and Muhammad Anas from Institute of Islamic Sciences, Islamabad got third position with 1014 marks. The result was announced during a ceremony held at a local college with Federal Secretary for Education and Professional Training, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani as a chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Secretary emphasized on equipping students with the latest technology to compete in this digital world. He said that the present government is taking concrete steps to elevate the standard of education in the public school, making these students as productive citizens. He highlighted the steps being taken to improve the infrastructure in these institutions to create more friendly and supportive environment for the students.

He said that the institutions have been engaged to introduce multiple learning activities for the students as these are crucial for the intellectual growth of the students. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, FBISE, Syed Junaid Akhlaq briefed the participants about the salient features of the examination and also advised the students to work hard in their future endeavors for the betterment of the country.

The chairman FBISE informed that the board is taking concrete steps to transform the examination system through digitalization. As per the SSC-II result notification, a total of 113660 regular candidates appeared in the exam out of which 104899 could pass against the 7852 private candidates out of the total 14173 who appeared in the exams, with pass percentage of 88.20.

In Science group, 101735 regular candidates were appeared in the exam out of which 94394 could pass the exam against 10505 candidates out of total 11925 appeared in the Humanities group. Among the ex/private candidates, 10480 candidates of Science group were appeared in the exams out of which 5623 could pass it while in Humanities group, 3689 candidates appeared out of which 2229 could pass the exam.

In technical group, no one out of four candidates appeared in the exam could pass it. As per the result, a total of 132062 regular candidates appeared in the exam out of which 81583 could pass against the 2468 private candidates out of the total 11110 who appeared in the exams, with pass percentage of 58.71. In Science group, 118962 regular candidates appeared in the exam out of which 75641 could pass the exam against 5942 out of 13100 appeared in the Humanities group. Among the ex/ private candidates of Science group, 8150 candidates were appeared in the exam out of which 1785 could pass the exam. While in Humanities group, 2960 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 683 could pass the exam.

The results cards of regular candidates are being dispatched to their respective institutions and those of ex/ private candidates within the country are being sent to the addresses given by them in their admission forms and those of overseas candidates are being sent to heads of institutions from where they appeared. This year, 43 unfair means cases were reported in SSC Part-I and 56 in Part II. All the cases have been decided by adopting a judicious procedure and allowing personal hearings to all the concerned.