Gold rate soars by Rs2,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,200 and was sold at Rs249,000 on Friday against its sale at Rs246,800 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,886 to Rs213,477 from Rs211,591 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs195,687 from Rs193,959, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased to $2,404 from $2,382, the Association reported.