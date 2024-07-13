Saturday, July 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Govt puts on brave face as Azam Tarar sees 'no threat' to govt

Govt puts on brave face as Azam Tarar sees 'no threat' to govt
Web Desk
1:17 AM | July 13, 2024
National

Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar asserted that the Supreme Court verdict posed no threat to the government having a majority of 209 members in the National Assembly. 

He provided his stance on Friday's apex court verdict allowing the PTI reserved seats across the assemblies after annulling the Peshawar High Court (PHC) decision. 

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azam Tarar boasted that the government in the Centre and province possessed majority and there would be no key difference in the party position in the National Assembly. 

He also said the verdict wouldn’t affect the Balochistan and Sindh assemblies as the PTI had only few seats there.  

The apex court's brief verdict stated that the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) demanded relief and the party requested for the reserved seats, he added. However, he alleged, relief was given to the PTI. 

RCB officials directed to remain in field amid heavy rains

The ECP and other institutions would review the SC verdict, Tarar said. He questioned how a party which didn’t consider non-Muslims its members, could take those reserved seats for them. 

He said the Articles 51 and 106 were rewritten instead of interpretation, stressing that court had the mandate of interpretation. He added new additions were made instead of interpretation of Articles 51 and 106, however, he said he respected court verdict. 

He claimed that the PTI independent members didn’t move any forum. 

Tarar believed that the apex court verdict had raised many questions and he could not disclose his opinion until a detailed verdict. He believed that the judgements which didn’t stir debates were good. This verdict would be subject to discussion and was controversial. 

He alleged that the SC verdict was against the spirit of the constitution. "I am unable to comprehend which law was taken into consideration for this brief verdict,” he wondered. 

RPO, Commissioner visit main procession route of Ashura

The law minister stated, “We (lawyers) are trained that judges make judgements as per constitution and law but it’s painful to see verdicts being passed on other considerations.” 

The Supreme Court overturned the decision of the Peshawar High Court to deprive the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of the reserved seats in the National Assembly. 

A 13-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, announced the verdict with a majority of 8-5.

“[The] withdrawal of election symbol cannot disqualify a political party from elections,” the court declared in its verdict. “The PTI was and is a political party,” it affirmed.

This has resulted in a major political as well as legal victory for the PTI.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024