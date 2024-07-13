Haroon Malik reiterates PFF’s efforts to enhance referee standards nationwide

Chairman of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) (NC) has reaffirmed his dedication to enhancing the standards of referees in Pakistan.

He chaired a meeting with the Pakistan Football Referees Association (PFRA), engaging in extensive deliberations to establish a strong foundation for the future of refereeing in Pakistan. He was accompanied by NC member , also chairperson of the PFF referee committee. The PFRA delegation was headed by the President Muhammad Shafiq.

The primary focus of the meeting was to align the PFRA constitution with the PFF statutes to ensure cohesive and standardized operations moving forward. NC chief highlighted the efforts between the PFF and the PFRA, emphasizing the importance of sustained support and development programs for referees to elevate the standards of football officiating in Pakistan. He also assured the PFRA of the PFF's dedicated support and outlined comprehensive plans to offer future training and development opportunities for referees.

During the meeting, several critical aspects including governance, training, and development programs for referees across the country came under discussion. The primary objective was to establish a framework that aligns best practices and enhances the quality and consistency of refereeing in Pakistani football.

President PFRA Muhammad Shafiq also expressed his gratitude to Chairman for his continuous support and dedication to the development of referees.