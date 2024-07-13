Hatchet Buried

The Election Commission of Pakistan created this controversy, the Peshawar High Court and the Supreme Court perpetuated it, and now the Supreme Court has returned to solve it. Even now, with an 8-5 majority decision – where Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa was one of the dissenting judges – the conclusion remains less than emphatic.

Regardless, many citizens will be breathing a much-deserved sigh of re­lief as this protracted legal back and forth has come to an end. Stability has been the keyword in this government’s tenure, and an enduring ques­tion mark over who is a public representative, their membership of po­litical parties, and their legitimacy is as unstable as a Parliament can get.

If every act of the top legislative body can be called into question, the authority to rule is weakened immensely. Considering the fact that the contested seats make up the difference between a simple majority and the two-thirds majority required to amend the Constitution, the need to resolve the matter urgently was paramount. In the aftermath of this ver­dict, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will emerge as the clearest winner. Their reserved seats are restored, their numbers in the assemblies will be bolstered, and perhaps as importantly, they have a silver lining to hold onto in a period where they have faced setbacks after setbacks.

However, this verdict is a victory for the ruling coalition as well. Al­though it will lose seats and its theoretical two-thirds majority, in re­turn, it stands to gain from a settled legislative body where the most contentious issue with the opposition has now been resolved. In the PTI-ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the enduring question of reserved seats had also become a sticking point between Centre-Provincial co­ordination. With the hurdle removed, now the road to reasoned coop­eration is open again.

While the Election Commission and the judiciary will have soul-searching to do over this controversy, the ruling coalition must forge ahead. It must take advantage of this settlement and seek to repair working relations with the opposition, secure stability, and continue working towards the economic reform of the country.