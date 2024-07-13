Hyderabad youth sold in Burma after being lured with job offers

HYDERABAD - In a shocking development, it has been revealed that three young men from Hyderabad were sold in Burma after being lured with job promises, family of youth informed media on Friday. The families of the three youths, residents of Hyderabad, have informed the Pakistani ambassador in Burma about the matter through a letter. The families stated that Kashif Hussain, Faraz, and Sheroz Khan were deceived with job offers and were subsequently sold in Burma by the agent.

The families reported that the three youths had gone on a trip on February 19, 2024, when the suspect tricked them with job offers in Burma and sold them. Upon reaching Burma, the young men had their passports and money confiscated. They contacted their families, informing them that they were being subjected to physical abuse. The families have appealed for the immediate rescue and return of the youth from Burma to Pakistan. Luring innocent people with job offers specially in Pakistan’s current economic condition has become a common practice. In April, Karachi police in a raid at a house in Karachi recovered a woman, who was lured with a job offer, from illegal confinement.

According to SSP East Dr Farrukh, a police party lured the mother of two to a job offer and made her hostage in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 3-A. According to police, the woman was lured to a job offer through social media and when she reached the location, she was detained by the accused.

The woman was tortured during her illegal confinement and after a call from the woman, the police team raided the house and recovered her along with four other women and two men, the SSP East said.