Saturday, July 13, 2024
ICT admin imposes ban on some Ulema for fiery speeches

APP
July 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   In a bid to maintain peace and security during Muharram, the  Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has issued a one-month ban on the entry of some ulemas known for their sectarian and fiery speeches.

According to a notification issued here, the district administration, following the District Intelligence Committee’s recommendation, has prohibited the entry of 17 ulemas into the city. This measure aims to prevent any potential unrest during the Muharram observance. Among those banned are Allama Tahir Ashraf, Maulana Muhammad Ilyas, Maulana Abdul Khaliq Rahmani, and Allama Aurangzeb Farooqi.  The list also includes Maulana Yusuf Rizvi Ilyas, Peer Irfan Al-Meshadi, Dr. Asif Ashraf Jalali, and Maulana Mohammad Hanif Qureshi.

Other Ulema included in the ban are Allama Jaffar Jatoi, Zakir Shaukat Raza Shaukat, Zakir Asif Raza Alvi, Zakir Anwar Ali Najfi, Allama Allama Kameel Mehdi, Allama Shehnshah Naqvi, Zakir Kamran Abbas, and Zakir Wasim Abbas Baloch, Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

PTI was and will remain a political party, rules Supreme Court

The Islamabad administration’s decision underscores the importance of ensuring safety and order during Muharram. This proactive approach aims to mitigate any potential threats and maintain harmony in the city.

