IESCO calls for adopting precautionary measures in rainy season

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has asked power consumers to adopt precautionary measures during the rainy season as little negligence can cause fatal incidents.

“As the incessant rains continue in the entire IESCO’s Regions, the risk of electrical accidents becomes more prominent,” IESCO Chief Director Operation Muhammad Aslam Khan told here Friday. The IESCO requested esteemed customers to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during rainfall and keep proper and safe distance from electrical installations like transformers, electric wires, poles, and meters during the rain. Never touch electrical appliances with wet hands when your body is wet.

He said to prevent personal and property damage from short circuits, ensure old and faulty wiring is repaired. Do not keep electrical appliances on standby position, avoid ironing clothes barefoot, use rope instead of metal wire to hang clothes, and do not use metal wires for drying clothes. Never touch broken electrical wires. Never tie animals to electric poles or under transformers, he said. Additionally, line staff must adhere to all safety equipment and precautionary measures during their work. IESCO helpline number 118 and complaint & monitoring cell numbers 0519252933, and 0519252934 are available 24/7 for complaints registration. In case of a broken electric wire anywhere do not touch it but immediately inform the concerned IESCO office. Meanwhile, in view of the monsoon rains, IESCO field formations have also been put on high alert. Power continuity and timely fault and tripping clearance will be ensured. Additional transformers, meters, cables, and other materials have been provided to the field formations. Muhammad Aslam Khan said that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the timely clearance of faults and tripping on the system during the rainy season.

He said senior officers, along with staff, will be present at the central control room in Islamabad and control rooms established at all operation circles, overseeing power continuity and fault clearance across 114 grid stations and 1,344 feeders until the end of the monsoon rains.

Several feeders of IESCO trip due to wind storm

Several feeders of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) in various areas tripped due to severe wind storm on Friday morning.

The affected feeders were included Bahara Khau, Westridge, Morgah, Saghari, Kalyam, Chakra, Jail Park, Waliyat Colony, City Housing Society, Range Road, Sohawa, Shamshabad, Jhangi, Quaid e Azam Hospital, A Block Kashmir Road, F-8/1, Koral etc, said IESCO spokesperson here Friday.

The operation teams were in the field to restore the power supply at the earliest besides addressing individual complaints, he said. The consumers could lodge their complaints at helpline number 118.

The IESCO regretted for temporary inconvenience to the consumers due to bad weather.