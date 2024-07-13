Saturday, July 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Increasing taxes worry NA body

Imran Ali Kundi
July 13, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -    National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue has expressed concern over the increasing percentage of taxes. The meeting of the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was held Friday, in the Parliament House, Islamabad, under the chairmanship of Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA/chair. The chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) presented an overview of the revenue collections, FBR efforts to raise revenue, in-direct and direct taxes showing advanced IT, and pre-deducted taxes. He presented a breakdown of revenue growth factors, including inflation, economic growth, and additional taxation measures.

The Committee discussed the issues of income tax and its impact on the economy and expressed concern about the tax effort and the increasing percentage of taxes. The conversation also touched upon the practice of withholding taxes and the impact of taxes on different sectors such as power companies, real estate, property market, remittances, and flour mills. The Committee emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in the department. The chairman FBR replied to a number of questions/queries of the chair and members of the Committee. The meeting was attended by Omar Ayub Khan, Bilal Azhar Kayani (on Zoom), Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Waseem Qadir, Kesoo Mal Kheal Das, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Dr Nafisa Shah, Arshad Abdullah Vohra, Muhammad Mobeen Arif (on Zoom), Usama Ali Mela, Muhammad Ali Sarfraz, and Ms Shahida Begum, MNAs. The meeting was also attended by chairman FBR, Additional Secretary Finance along with senior officers of the Ministry of Finance and Revenue.

PTI was and will remain a political party, rules Supreme Court

Tags:

Imran Ali Kundi

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024