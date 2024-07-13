Indonesian envoy for strengthening economic ties with Pakistan

PESHAWAR - Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma has reiterated the commitment of Indonesia to strengthening economic ties with Pakistan and especially with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He stated this during his visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT) here Friday.

Director Business Facilitation KP-BoIT, Iqbal Sarwar gave him a detailed presentation about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, vision, mission and role of KP-BOIT and potential sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for joint collaboration. He invited the business community of Indonesia to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and utilize the easy access for export to Afghanistan, Central Asia and People’s Republic of China.

The ambassador of Indonesia commended the efforts of KP-BOIT in creating a conducive environment for foreign investment and assured continuous cooperation in realizing shared goals. He shared information about Indonesian market and its development through a detailed documentary and presentation showcasing, their strong and stable economy and infrastructure in the world.

He also invited the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through KP-BOIT to attend 39th Trade Expo- Indonesia scheduled in October 2024. In his address, Vice Chairman of KP-BOIT, Engineer Said Mahmood highlighted the strategic advantages of investing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly mentioning its rich natural resources, skilled workforce and investor-friendly policies. He expressed gratitude to the ambassador of Indonesia, for his visit and looked forward to a fruitful partnership that will benefit both countries. The vice chairman said that the visit would not only strengthen business ties but also foster a deeper understanding of the culture and historic connections that exists between Indonesia and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that KP-BOIT was looking forward to continued partnership with Indonesia to drive economic development and create new opportunities for businesses.