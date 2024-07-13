Judge visits Darul Aman, orders to provide maximum facilities

SUKKUR - The District and Sessions Judge Sukkur, Ameer Ali Mahesar has visited Darul Aman Sukkur accompanied by Additional Session Judge Sukkur, Rajab Ali Shar, and Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr MB Raja Dharejo. Assistant Commissioner Sukkur city, Sobia Falak Rao, and other officers were also present. The District and Sessions Judge Sukkur visited various sections of Darul Aman and met with women residing there and sought information about the amenities extended to them. He emphasised the importance of cleanliness, health care, clean drinking water, directing In-Charge of Darul Aman, Ms Shama Parveen to prioritize these amenities. At Darul Aman clinic, he sought information from the lady duty doctor about medical care provide and directed her to send a letter to District Health Officer (SHO) and Medical Superintendent (MS), Civil Hospital to provide essential medicines and medical supplies. The concerned department Secretary should also be informed to resolve the issues of shelter home, he directed. Mr Mahesar also ordered the provision of new water coolers, fans, solar plates, additional CCTV cameras and other necessities, urging the district administration to cooperate. On this occasion, the Incharge of Darul Aman/Deputy Director Women Development, Shama Parveen, briefed that the women and children residing in Darul Aman are facing severe difficulties due to the intense heat and power outages.

The DC Sukkur assured that solar panels and fans would be provided for five to ten rooms in the initial phase to provide immediate relief to the women and children from the severe heat.

DC Dharejo suggested the In-charge of Darul Aman to form a management committee to address all issues of Darul Aman and ensure timely communication to resolve the problems with the cooperation of the district administration.