KP businesses to play key role for promoting Pak-Indonesia bilateral trade: Kusuma

ISLAMABAD - Charge’D Affaires of the embassy of the Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan, Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma on Friday said that the role of the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be significant for promoting bilateral trade between Indonesia and Pakistan.

The Indonesian Chargé d’Affaires, Rahmat Hindiatra said this while in an interactive session with business community and business leader’s of KPK including former Governor, KPK Haji Ghulam Ali, former caretaker provincial minister Adnan Jalil and others in Peshawar.

Welcoming the Indonesian delegation, Adnan Jalil was joined by former Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, former caretaker provincial minister and industrialist Haji Fazl Elahi, former presidents of the Sarhad Chamber, Ishaq Khan and Sirajuddin, along with Rashid Awan from SMEDA and other notable figures.

Charge’D Affaires of the embassy of Indonesia said the volume of bilateral trade between Indonesia and Pakistan is less than its potential, which needs to be further increased and in this regard, businessmen from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can play an important role in the economic and trade integration of Indonesia with the Central Asian states.

The senior diplomat said that Pakistan can become a trade hub of Central Asian states for Indonesia in the future, in which both countries can get economic and trade benefits by following comprehensive planning.

Rahmat Hindiarta said that Pakistan is a geo-strategically significant country, a natural geo-economic partner of Indonesia and in the future, bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries will increase.

He said that for the promotion of bilateral trade between the two countries, not only the market but also sector diversification is needed, which will increase mutual trade.

He said that there is a need for further promotion of people-to-people relations between the two countries so that the people of the two countries come closer to each other.

The meeting involved a thorough discussion of the successful sectors in both countries and concluded with a decision to work together to strengthen Pakistan-Indonesia relations.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the prospect of enhancing trade, industry, and youth and cultural tourism to foster closer ties and pave the way for economic stability.

The Indonesian delegation invited former Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, Adnan Jalil, and other participants to visit Indonesia, an invitation that was warmly appreciated by the hosts.

Rahmat Hindiatra, and Economic Attaché Axelsyah R Miraza praised the hardworking and dedicated people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed eagerness to collaborate with them.

The meeting concluded with the Indonesian delegation presenting commemorative shields to former Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Adnan Jalil, thanking them for their hospitality.

SCCI chief for strengthening Pak-Indonesia bilateral trade ties

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fuad Ishaq Friday called for strengthening bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.

Fuad Ishaq was speaking to members during the visit of Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma, Charge De Affair and Mr Axelsyah R Miraza Economic Attaché and M Syofiyan Sur, Embassy of Republic of Indonesia in Pakistan here at Chamber house.

The Indonesian diplomat Kusuma in his multi-media presentation said that bilateral trade volume is far away from potentials of the both countries. He stressed the need for establishment of business to business contacts and taking mutual benefits from each other’s potentials and experience and promotion of cooperation in multiple-sectors, including tourism, education, health and etc.

The meeting was attended by the SCCI vice presidents Sanaulalh, Ejaz Afridi, former president Zulfiqar Ali, members of the executive committee Monawar Khurshid, Affaf Ali, Qurat-ul-Ain, Fahad Amin, Ismail Safi, and members of the business community.

A documentary was played, highlighting the importance of the chamber, important initiatives, investment opportunities, bilateral trade and potentials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Fuad Ishaq said that prospects are brighter to enhance the mutual economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.

The diplomats also presented a comprehensive multi-media presentation, through which highlighted potentials to boost bilateral trade between Indonesia and Pakistan.

Kusuma and Axelsyah R Miraza while responding to various queries of the participants said that strong bilateral trade, cultural and diplomatic relations are established between the two countries. They, however, said proactive initiatives are essential to further tap potentials of both the countries to enhance the mutual trade volume between Indonesia and Pakistan.

Diplomats invited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen to make investments in Indonesia with multiple facilities and a complete five year tax-holiday facility. They informed the participants that Indonesia is commemorating centennial independence next year.

The diplomats called for removal of obstacles to mutual trade and the gap between the business community and people of both the countries. They said Indonesia is giving much importance to enhance bilateral trade relations and cooperation in multiple sectors with Pakistan. The diplomats said Indonesia is also considering signing a free trade agreement with Pakistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment & Trade (KPBOIT) had the distinct honor of welcoming Rahmat Hindiarta Kusuma, the Ambassador of Indonesia, here on Friday.

Engr. Said Mahmood, Vice Chairman KP-BOIT, presented a bouquet, traditional Pagri of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and a souvenir on behalf of KP-BOIT. Director Business Facilitation Iqbal Sarwar gave a detailed presentation about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, vision, mission, role of KP-BOIT, and potential sectors for joint collaboration.

KP-BOIT invited the Indonesian business community through the Ambassador to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting the easy access for export to Afghanistan, Central Asia, and China. The Indonesian Ambassador reciprocated with words of encouragement and support, underscoring Indonesia’s commitment to strengthening economic ties with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This visit marks a significant milestone in the relationship between Indonesia and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, heralding a new era of economic cooperation and mutual prosperity. Vice Chairman of KP-BOIT highlighted strategic advantages of investing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, citing its rich natural resources, skilled workforce, and investor-friendly policies. The Ambassador invited KP-BOIT and the business community to attend the 39th Trade Expo-Indonesia in October 2024, with KP-BOIT extending full support.

KP-BOIT looks forward to a fruitful partnership that will benefit both regions, fostering an era of progress and collaboration.