KP to implement GIS mapping for Auqaf properties

Peshawar   -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to implement Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping for the properties of the Auqaf Department.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, where administrative, financial, and leasing policies of the Auqaf Department were discussed.

During the meeting, it was also decided to construct a Quran Mahal to preserve old manuscripts of the holy Quran. The chief minister stated that the Quran Mahal should be a beautiful example of Islamic architecture.

Furthermore, arrangements will be made to hold Rahmat-ul-Alamin conferences across the province, for which the chief minister announced a grant of Rs5 million.

Additionally, the meeting resolved to undertake GIS mapping of all Auqaf properties and hire a law firm to handle cases related to these properties in the courts.

GIS is a system that assists in analyzing data and providing information about any location through the use of databases.

