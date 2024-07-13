Major legal and moral victory but still not a cakewalk for PTI

Development will give major boost to PTI to help address its internal fighting.

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court ruling declaring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) eligible for seats reserved for women and minorities in the parliament has emerged as a major legal and moral victory for the party of Imran Khan since the February 8 elections.

The verdict is a major setback to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led ruling coalition in the centre, dashing its hopes to get passed a constitutional amendment in the parliament to bring a so-called controversial judicial package. After getting back its reserved seats, the PTI will now become the single largest parliamentary party in the National Assembly with around 114 seats. The development has given a major boost to the opposition party that will help it in addressing issues of its internal fighting. It has brightened chances for the PTI to play the role of a vibrant opposition in the national and Punjab assemblies. Before the verdict on reserved seats, the party was fighting on two legal fronts, for getting back its reserved seats and for early decisions on its petitions related to rigging in general polls pending with the election tribunals. From now on, the party will be more focused on its election petitions as it claims to be losing dozens of the seats in the national and provincial assemblies due to alleged manipulation in election results. It is obviously clear that the decision will not alter the current power structure in the centre and provinces but it will change the overall composition of the assemblies in favour of PTI, creating troubles for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led ruling alliance in the law-making processes.

Ultimately, the ruling parties will face stiff resistance in the national and Punjab assemblies. It is always not easy for any government to ensure the presence of the required number of lawmakers in any house to get any legislation passed when it has a thin majority over the opposition. The decision will affect the Senate election that has still to be held on 11 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The poll faces a delay since April 2 due to a controversy on the allocation of reserved seats in the provincial assembly. After getting back its reserved seats in the provincial legislature, PTI will be close to clean sweeping the election of the upper house from the province. The verdict has brought the PM Shehbaz Sharif government in an embarrassing position that is already struggling with the question of legitimacy. With this, the government has lost a two-third majority in the NA, diminishing any opportunity for itself to bring a controversial constitutional amendment aimed at making changes in the appointment of judges of the superior judiciary and extending the tenure of incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa. Despite all this, it is not a cakewalk for the PTI at a time when it is struggling to get freed its jailed leader Imran Khan as well as other party leaders and win the election petitions on polls rigging.