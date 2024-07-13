Man held for allegedly killing sister, spouse

Attock - Police have arrested an accused who shot dead his sister and her spouse on Thursday in the limits of Jand police station. Case has been registered against the accused and has been sent behind the bars. As per details, 22 year old Muhammad Kashif r/o Mohala Hussain Abad along with his 23 year old wife Amna Shahzadi was on his way when intercepted by the accused Amjad s/o Izzat Khan, who started indiscriminate firing on the couple. In result, Kashif and Amna Shahzad died instantly and dead bodies were later shifted by the ambulances of Rescue 1122 to THQ Hospital Jand. The accused who escaped from the crime scene was later arrested by the police. Reportedly, the accused is the son of ASI of Attock police.