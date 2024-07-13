Massive landslide disrupts commuters in Fort Munro

DG KHAN - Torrential rainfall at Rakhi Gaj located the tribal area of Fort Munro in Koh-e-Suleman caused huge damage across the area, official source informed. The big landsliding was witnessed at about 10-km area of Rakhi Gaj, the tribal part of Koh-e-Suleman. The landsliding resulted in breakage of huge cliff of mountains that fell off on inter provincial highway, Quetta Road. The landslide occurred due to the cracking of the mountain, leading to substantial debris falling onto the highway. According to officials, the highway closure resulted in long vehicle queues on both sides. Commuters and travelers are experiencing significant disruptions and delays due to the blockage. The spread of huge boulders at place to place almost came to halt the two-way traffic from Balochiston to Punjab and Fort Munro. Travelers from Balochistan to Punjab and vice versa got entrapped following the situation emerged through the wide-scale landslides. Commandant of Border Military Force reached out alongwith the force to clear the highway from rubbles of landslides, added the source. The border Military Force was in quest of safely placing the visitors to theory targeted locations.