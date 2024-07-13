Minister Arora meets Bishop of Lahore, discusses churches renovation

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora visited the Cathedral Church on Friday, held a meeting with the Bishop of Lahore, Nadeem Kamran, and discussed various matters including renovation of churches. The bishop praised the performance of Punjab chief minister, stating, “Undoubtedly, Maryam Nawaz is ensuring eradication of feelings of deprivation among religious minorities.” He also appreciated over one hundred days of performance by the Punjab government and commended the efforts of the provincial minister for the Christian community.

The minister announced that work would soon begin on two churches in Narowal, the Salvation Army Church and the Catholic Church. He also mentioned that strategies were being devised for establishment of Christian model villages in Kasur and Lahore. Efforts were being made to significantly increase job opportunities and scholarships for Christian youth, with a commitment to continue the journey of development through mutual consultation with all stakeholders.

The bishop praised the Easter grant and implementation of development schemes, expressing gratitude to the provincial minister for allocating funds for churches. He acknowledged the invaluable services of the Christian community in Pakistan and their notable role in establishing peace.

Ramesh Arora said, “The steps taken by the Punjab government, particularly Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, for religious minorities are commendable.” He added, “The importance of churches in promoting religious tourism cannot be denied, and churches have always conveyed a message of peace.” The bishop offered prayers and best wishes for the provincial minister’s future endeavours, stating, “The entire Christian nation stands with you in this journey of development.”