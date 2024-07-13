Moonis Elahi, six others declared absconders in money-laundering case

The special central jail in Lahore has declared , son of Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, and six other accused absconders in the money-laundering case filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The special central jail heard the case today. FIA submitted the incomplete challan of nine accused including in the court.

Chaudhry and other six accused have been declared proclaimed offenders in the challan against and other nine accused. The proclaimed offenders include Firasat Ali, Imtiaz Ali, Amir Sohail, Wajid Ahmad and Amir Fiyaz.

The accused, Zara Elahi, Ahmad Farhan and Zaigham Abbas have been included in column no 4 for being on bail.

FIA has requested the court to freeze the properties of and other nine accused. The court has frozen the properties of seven accused except Monis Elahi and Zaigham Abbas.

Counsel of and Zaigham Abbas requested time for arguments on properties freezing matter from the court.

The court directed counsel to present arguments until August 20. Judge Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh has issued the written verdict of early hearing on challan.

The judgement mentions that Interpol is being engaged for the arrest of and Interpol has issued red notices to him. Zara Elahi is accused of kick-backs. As per investigative officer, Zara Elahi couldn’t present evidence of her income sources.

As per challan, Zaigham Abbas is a cash boy of and accused Zaigham Abbas used to do illegal money transactions in the bank accounts of other accused. It has been alleged that accused Ahmed Farhan used to deposit money in the bank accounts.

It is pertinent to note that FIA registered the money-laundering and corruption case against on June 6, 2023.