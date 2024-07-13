NA body chairman vows to resolve public problems thru one window

MULTAN - The Standing Committee of National Assembly for Planning and Development Chairman Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani and MNA Syed Ali Qasim Gilani held an open court at Raza Hall here Friday and pledged to resolve problems of the people through a speedy one-window mechanism.

A large number of people attended the open court where Abdul Qadir Gilani heard their problems patiently and got many of the complaints resolved on the spot.

Officials from different departments including police, WASA, MEPCO, MWMC, Health, civil administration and others were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Qadir Gilani said that PPP believed in reaching out to the people and resolve their problems at their door step.

He said, resolving legitimate and collective problems of the people always gave him immense pleasure and contentment reflecting from peoples’ faces gives him a sense of satisfaction.

Later, Abdul Qadir Gilani also met with people and talked to media. He said that he would continue to hold open courts in regular intervals as a means to keep contact with them and an opportunity to resolve their problems.

MPAs Mian Kamran Abdullah Maral, Rana Iqbal Siraj, PPP south Punjab vice president Khawaja Rizwan Alam besides no tables of the city were present.

Minister promises investigations by JIT into mysterious death of woman

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shoukat Butt and Chairperson Women Protection Authority (WPA) MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt visited the residence of Syed Asad Abbas Shah and promised thorough investigations into the mysterious death of his married daughter which he had alleged was a planned murder and not a suicide.

“A joint investigation team would be deputed to investigate the case on merit and all evidences would be collected,” the provincial minister announced after he alongwith WPA chairperson conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the woman’s father and offered Dua for elevation of her stature in the afterlife.

The minister said that case would be thoroughly investigated and disinterment of the grave would be carried out for her post burial post-mortem to collect more evidence.

He said that Punjab government would extend all out support to the family of the deceased woman.

Expressing deep grief over the unnatural death of the woman, which was made to look like a suicide, MPA Hina Pervaiz said that Punjab government would utilise all resources to extend justice to the deceased woman’s father.

She said that no one can be allowed to torture women and added that Islam completely prohibited this inhuman act.

She said that CM Maryam Nawaz expressed her sadness and grief over the untimely death of the victim woman and directed them to immediately visit the residence of her father to convey condolences on behalf of CM Punjab and extend assurances that justice would prevail at all cost.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu and City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali and other officials were present.

Later, CPO Sadiq Ali gave a detailed briefing to the minister and WPA chairperson on the case.