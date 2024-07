Novak Djokovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti on Friday and will face Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

The world no. 2 tennis player Djokovic and seven-time Wimbledon champion won the match in straight sets 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 on Centre Court.

Djokovic, who cruised to his 10th Wimbledon final, will face third-ranked Alcaraz on Sunday in the men's final.

Earlier Friday, defending champion Alcaraz advanced after defeating Daniil Medvedev from Russia 6-7(1-7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.