Nutrition Programmes: Unicef to ink MoU with PFA

LAHORE - A delegation of the Unicef visited the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Headquarters and called on PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid at his office. The delegation was led by Anteneh Minhas, Chief Nutrition, Unicef. PFA Muhammad Asim Javaid welcomed the delegates and gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing project of the PFA regarding nutrition and public interest.

Chief Nutrition said that Unicef will provide full support in the ongoing programs of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) regarding the good health of children and women. He said that PFA’s nutrition programs for children and women are commendable. Anteneh Minhas stated that PFA is a role model for other food authorities across Pakistan. Unicef will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Punjab Food Authority for collaboration in nutrition programmes. We have to educate the future generations about the importance of food nutrition to achieve a fit and healthy life, Chief Nutrition said.

On the occasion, PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javaid said that children’s eating habits and food choices have changed in the last few years. He said that today, children are unaware of the playground and away from eating fruits and vegetables.

He said that problems like obesity, diabetes and anemia among women are increasing dangerously due to preferring junk food. He further said that PFA has divided the ongoing campaigns for the health of children and women into two parts. PFA has been introducing simple diet plans for those who cannot afford to buy expensive food items, he said.

He said that fortification of food items is very necessary while positive results will be received in future. He further said that a Food Nutrition Task Force will be formed consisting of members from Unicef, PFA, school education and health department. As per the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister, people are being made aware of nutritious food, PFA DG said.