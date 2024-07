HYDERABAD - A young man was killed and another two were injured on Friday when the motorcycle they were riding on hit by a mini truck near Khaskheli restaurant in Makki Shah area. According to SHO Makki Shah police station Riaz Ahmed Sabzoi, three young men riding on the motorbike were injured in the accident but one of them, identified as 23-year-old Muhammad Bilal, later died in the hospital. He said police impounded the vehicle and arrested driver Irshad Khaskheli.