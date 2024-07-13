Saturday, July 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Over 7000 policemen perform duty on fifth day of Muharram: SSP Sukkur

Our Staff Reporter
July 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -  On the Fifth of Muharram, 46 processions and 51 majalis (gatherings) were held in the Sukkur district with security provided by more than 7,000 police officers and personnel, according to the Police Department spokesman here on Friday. The SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh said that security would remain on high alert across the district during Muharram. He  mentioned that female police officers are deployed for the security of female citizens. In compliance with Sindh government directives, Section 144 is being strictly enforced. He emphasised the prohibition of jubilant firing, display of weapons, dissemination of hate material, and incitement. Security arrangements for gatherings and processions are being monitored with the help of CCTV Cameras. The CTD, Special Branch, Traffic Police and other field formations are deployed for Muharram security. Actions are being taken indiscriminately against individuals promoting hate material on social media. SSP Sukkur said that Muharram control rooms established, continuous monitoring of security arrangements is going on.

PTI was and will remain a political party, rules Supreme Court

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1720768783.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024