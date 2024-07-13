Pakistan, Azerbaijan affirm commitment to expand bilateral ties

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have affirmed their commitment to further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of bilateral interest, especially energy, trade, connectivity, defence, and people-to-people linkages.

These topics were discussed during a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and the visiting President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Friday.

Welcoming President Ilham Aliyev, President Asif Ali Zardari said that both countries enjoyed excellent relations and had a great scope of further improving ties in various areas of mutual interest.

He underlined the need for more regular engagements between the people and businessmen of Pakistan and Azerbaijan to cement bilateral ties.

He highlighted the importance of Gwadar port, suggesting that Central Asian Countries and Azerbaijan could benefit from it for promoting regional trade, connectivity and tourism, besides bringing shared economic prosperity to the region.

President welcomed the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, adding that the MoUs would give a new impetus to bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, commerce, tourism, mines and minerals, science and technology, law & justice, and culture.

President highlighted that the East had the potential to lead the world towards prosperity. He added that Pakistan wanted to build a sustainable and result-oriented engagement with Central Asian Republics and Azerbaijan.

Speaking on the occasion, President Ilham Aliyev said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoyed a high frequency of people-to-people exchanges and both the countries needed to promote business-to-business relations for enhancing economic relations. He stated that Pakistan and Azerbaijan could also explore the possibility of working together in the renewable energy sector.

Later, the President also hosted a banquet in honour of President Ilham Aliyev and his delegation, which was also attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Ministers, parliamentarians, diplomats, and journalists, at the President’s House. The President expressed his warm greetings for the people of Azerbaijan and reassured Pakistan’s unwavering support for Azerbaijan.