Pakistan to send 1000 agriculture graduates to China: Minister

INP
July 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Federal Minister for Industries, Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday said Pakistan will send 1,000 agricultural graduates to China for higher education and training, which will focus on specialized skills in agriculture and food security.

The minister said this during a meeting with the Counselor, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China XU Hangtian, said a news release. The meeting aimed at finalizing the modalities for sending Pakistani agricultural graduates to China, which was announced during the Prime Minister’s recent visit to China.

Rana Tanveer said that the basic objective of the scholarship was to enhance the capabilities and skills of Pakistani graduates in the food and agriculture sectors, and equip them with modern agricultural techniques and technical skills. He said that the students would learn modern agriculture and research in China, and the training would cover specific skills in agriculture and food security.

Rana Tanveer said that students would be selected from all over Pakistan, with priority given to students from Balochistan, and the Confucius Institute at the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad would implement the scholarship program.

