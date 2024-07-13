Pakistan volleyball teams honored with cash rewards for international success

LAHORE - A cash prize distribution ceremony was held on Friday at a local hotel to honor the Pakistan senior and junior volleyball teams for their outstanding achievements in the Asian Volleyball Challenge (AVC) Cup and the Central Asian Junior Volleyball Championship. Federal Secretary for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Nadeem Irshad Kayani was the chief guest at the event, which was attended by Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob, Pakistan Sports Board Deputy Director General Shahid Islam, Saeed Akhtar, and other officials. During the event, players were awarded cash prizes for their remarkable performances, winning silver medals in the Asian Senior Volleyball Challenge Cup and gold medals in the Central Asian Junior Volleyball Championship, bringing honor to the country. In his address, Federal Secretary Kayani highlighted the IPC ministry’s dedication to promoting sports development in Pakistan. He announced plans to host a conference on the sports economy to attract sponsors and support various sports initiatives. The ministry also aims to create a targeted development plan for talented athletes with a focus on the 2028 Olympics, as well as to convert mini stadiums into academies to foster a sports culture. “We aim to convert mini sports stadiums into academies and promote a culture of sports. The IPC ministry, along with PVF, will play a positive role in successfully organizing the volleyball league in the country and provide all possible support,” said Kayani. PVF Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob praised the national teams for making the country proud on the international stage. He outlined the federation’s plans to enhance support for coaches and players, emphasizing the need for increased funding to facilitate participation in international events. “The more our national team participates in international events, the better results we will achieve,” he stated.