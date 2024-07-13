Pakistani officials of Gwadar Int’l Airport get professional training in China

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani officials of new Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) are under professional training in China, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

As skilled manpower is a key prerequisite for the operation NGIA, 20 Pakistani officials of the Airport have embarked on their “Multi-disciplinary Training Courses” in China.

Under the Training Programme, China Airport Construction Group will transfer technical and hands-on knowledge to Pakistani staff to run airport operation independently.

This is the first-of-its-kind human resource training courses aiming to hone the technical, administrative and managerial expertise of the staff of NGIA.

NGIA consists of 32 components such as a state-of-the-art runway, aprons, a terminal, along with civil, technical, electrical and communication infrastructure and allied facilities.

The Pakistani staff of the airport is receiving professional training courses from Chinese officials who installed and activated the entire airport system.

An official of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority told Gwadar Pro that the Government of Pakistan did not bear any cost for the training as all the expenses incurred have been executed under China Aid.

He said that most of the officials from the Civil Aviation Authority in the section of operation, management, security, engineering & mechanical work have been joining the courses in groups.

The first phase of NGIA spreads across an area of 4,300 acres and will welcome the entire load of national and international passengers. In the second phase, it will be equipped to handle cargo.

After completion, it will be the biggest airport in Pakistan.