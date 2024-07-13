Pakistani rupee recovers 20 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee appreciated by 20 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs278.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.60.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs279.50 and Rs281.25 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 84 paisas to close at Rs302.85 against the last day’s closing of Rs302.01, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen gained 02 paisas and closed at Rs1.74, whereas an increase of Rs1.45 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs360.02 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs358.57. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 06 paisas each to close at Rs 75.79 and Rs 74.22 respectively.