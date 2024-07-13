The Battle of Buxar, fought in 1764, marked a pivotal moment in Indian history. The British East India Company’s victory over the com­bined forces of Mir Qasim, the Nawab of Bengal, and the Mughal Empire cemented British dominance in India. The battle showcased British military prow­ess and strategic alliances, while also highlighting the fragmentation and disunity among Indian rul­ers. The aftermath saw the British consolidate their power, impose exploitative policies, and lay the foun­dations for colonial rule. The Battle of Buxar, thus, symbolizes the beginning of British India and the decline of indigenous powers, forever altering the subcontinent’s trajectory. The Battle of Buxar is of­ten cited as an example of Indian disunity and frag­mentation, which allowed foreign powers to domi­nate the region. This narrative is used in Pakistan to emphasize the importance of national unity and co­hesion. The Battle of Buxar offers strategic lessons for Pakistan’s military and diplomatic circles, high­lighting the importance of alliances, strategic plan­ning, and adaptability in the face of superior enemy forces. Overall, the Battle of Buxar remains a signifi­cant historical event that continues to offer valuable lessons for its policymakers and military leaders.