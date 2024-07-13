PCB announces new selection committee ahead of Bangladesh Test series

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the formation of a new selection committee on Friday, following the dismissal of former selectors Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq earlier this week.

Wahab Riaz, who was also serving as the senior team manager, and Mansoor Rana, the team manager, were removed from their positions. The newly appointed selection committee includes former cricketers Asad Shafiq and Mohammad Yousuf, along with the captain and head coach of the respective formats.

Test captain Shan Masood and red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie will join Shafiq and Yousuf to form the squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. In addition, assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, Advisor to Chairman Bilal Afzal, Manager of Analytics and Team Strategy Hassan Cheema, Director of High-Performance Nadeem Khan, and Director of International Cricket Usman Wahla will serve as non-voting members of the selection committee.Asad Shafiq will also oversee the selection for the women’s team, working alongside Batool Fatima, the women’s team captain Nida Dar, and head coach Mohammad Waseem.

These changes are part of a broader overhaul of Pakistan cricket, which PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hinted at last month. The restructuring follows Pakistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup, where the team was knocked out in the group stage after a shocking defeat to the USA and a heart-wrenching loss to arch-rivals India.The PCB is hopeful that these changes will revitalize Pakistan cricket and help build a more competitive and resilient national team.