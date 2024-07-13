PDWP approves 23 development schemes

LAHORE - The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab, in its 5th meeting of the current financial year, here Friday approved 23 development schemes of irrigation and roads sectors with an estimated cost of Rs45,549.619 million. Presided over by P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following development schemes: Channelisation of Deg Diversion Channel at the cost of Rs2519.987 million, Remodeling of Nikki Deg Drain at the cost of Rs1360.418 million, Flood Protection of Kamoki and Adjoining Areas at the cost of Rs2718.871 million, Rehabilitation of different schemes of road sector in Okara, Pakpattan, Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal , Vehari, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, districts at the cost of Rs39 billion

P&D Board Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf, Chief Economist Dr Nasir Iqbal Malik, the board members, and the heads and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.