Persistent Challenge of Taxing Retailers

In Pakistan, integrating small and large retailers into the tax net has been a persistent and long-standing challenge. With an estimated 3.6 million retailers nationwide, many of whom operate grocery stores, this sector plays a vital role in the national economy. Contributing 15% to the GDP, the retail sector also provides employment to a similar percentage of the population, making it the third-largest sector in terms of economic contribution and the second-largest in employment provision. Despite this, a substantial part of this daily multi-billion-rupee industry remains outside the national revenue system.
The current government introduced a trader-friendly scheme in the new budget to bring these retailers into the tax net, but like previous efforts, it appears destined for failure. Evidence of this is the registration of only 44,830 retailers out of the aforementioned 3.6 million. Consequently, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is considering a simplified fixed tax scheme based on shop prices.
Notably, all efforts to integrate traders into the tax net in Pakistan have failed over the past three decades. Four years ago, the FBR seemed close to success when retailers offered to pay a fixed tax. This was a strategic move that would alleviate the retailers’ fear of harassment by government officials, as most of them are not well-educated and find tax documents and laws incomprehensible. Surveys of property prices in various cities and towns have already begun under this scheme.
However, it must be remembered that the majority of grocery retailers operate out of rented shops. Before this issue escalates, it is crucial to address this perennial problem comprehensively and decisively. The fixed tax scheme should be implemented in a manner that accounts for all angles to ensure a permanent solution.
GULAB UMID,
Turbat.