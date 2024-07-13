Persistent Challenge of Taxing Retailers

In Pakistan, integrating small and large retailers into the tax net has been a persistent and long-standing challenge. With an es­timated 3.6 million retailers na­tionwide, many of whom operate grocery stores, this sector plays a vital role in the national economy. Contributing 15% to the GDP, the retail sector also provides employ­ment to a similar percentage of the population, making it the third-largest sector in terms of econom­ic contribution and the second-largest in employment provision. Despite this, a substantial part of this daily multi-billion-rupee in­dustry remains outside the nation­al revenue system.

The current government intro­duced a trader-friendly scheme in the new budget to bring these re­tailers into the tax net, but like pre­vious efforts, it appears destined for failure. Evidence of this is the registration of only 44,830 retail­ers out of the aforementioned 3.6 million. Consequently, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is consid­ering a simplified fixed tax scheme based on shop prices.

Notably, all efforts to integrate traders into the tax net in Pakistan have failed over the past three de­cades. Four years ago, the FBR seemed close to success when re­tailers offered to pay a fixed tax. This was a strategic move that would alleviate the retailers’ fear of harassment by government offi­cials, as most of them are not well-educated and find tax documents and laws incomprehensible. Sur­veys of property prices in various cities and towns have already be­gun under this scheme.

However, it must be remem­bered that the majority of grocery retailers operate out of rented shops. Before this issue escalates, it is crucial to address this peren­nial problem comprehensively and decisively. The fixed tax scheme should be implemented in a man­ner that accounts for all angles to ensure a permanent solution.

GULAB UMID,

Turbat.