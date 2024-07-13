Peshawar, a beacon of traditional craftsmanship in South Asia

Peshawar - Peshawar, with a history spanning over 2,500 years, stands as of traditional craftsmanship in South Asia. Known as “Pesha War” or “the City of Artisans,” it preserves a rich tapestry of cultural values through its vibrant handicrafts, a legacy passed down from pre-Greek, Mughal, and colonial eras.

The city’s bustling bazaars—Misgran, Ratti Bazaar, Dabgari Gardens, and the legendary Qissa Khawani Bazaar—echo with the clink of metal and the scent of wood and steel shavings. These markets, a haven for artisans, offer a glimpse into a bygone era of meticulous craftsmanship.

Wooden cutlery, prominently displayed in Peshawar’s bazaars, includes spoons, blenders, kneading plates, and bowls, each showcasing unique designs and durability. Despite modern alternatives like stainless steel and porcelain gaining popularity, wooden utensils retain a loyal clientele in KP, Punjab, Afghanistan, the Middle East, and Central Asia for their traditional appeal and practicality.

However, urbanization and changing consumer preferences pose challenges. Many urban dwellers perceive wooden and clay utensils as outdated, favoring modern materials despite their chemical composition concerns. This shift threatens the livelihoods of artisans who struggle with limited marketing opportunities and diminishing interest among younger generations.

Efforts to preserve these crafts are underway. Experts advocate for accessible exhibition centers, enhanced marketing strategies, and entrepreneurship programs to rejuvenate traditional handicrafts, preserve cultural heritage, and empower artisans. The KP government, through initiatives like the All-Pakistan Art Festival and the Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery in Islamabad, aims to promote local craftsmanship nationally and internationally.

Despite these efforts, traditional crafts face an uncertain future. A study by KP educationists highlights declining production and infrastructure challenges, exacerbated by societal shifts and industrialization. There is a pressing need to grant artisanal crafts ‘industrial status,’ providing financial support and recognition to sustain this cultural legacy.

Omair Khattak of KP Tourism and Culture Authority emphasizes the government’s commitment to safeguarding Peshawar’s heritage. Initiatives focus on skill development, market expansion, and fostering a conducive environment for artisans to thrive economically.