Peshawar’s cultural diversity showcased through centuries-old handicraft traditions

Peshawar - Peshawar is rich in different traditional and cultural values including the handicrafts introduced by local and foreign artisans of pre-Greek, Mughals and colonial era. Peshawar carries the legacy of craftsmanship passed down generation after generation with city bazaars like Misgran, Ratti bazaar, Dabgari Gardens and the legendary Qissa Khawani Bazaar, still echoing past glory of artisans.

Senior Research Officer, Archeology and Museums Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bakhtzada Khan says walking through these markets is like stepping back in time. The air is filled with metal clinking, the scent of wood and steel shavings and curving and sight of meticulously crafted items.

He said people started making clay and stone pots, crockery and other related utensils during the Neolithic period commonly known as new Stone Age dating back some 8,000 years back. A recent study by KP educationists at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa universities has revealed a complex relationship between the likeness of modern industrial products and decline of traditional indigenous crafts. It states that factors contributing to this decline include; lack of infrastructure and shifting to other careers, inadequate infrastructure, a shift towards other careers, lower production, and fading interest among younger generations.