PFA imposes Rs200,000 fine on ice-cream production unit

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided an ice-cream production unit on 46km Multan Road and imposed Rs200,000 fine over violations besides discarding a huge quantity of unwholesome food. PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the authority took action against the unit due to the presence of expired raw material, abundance of insects, dirty walls, stinky environment in the processing area and violation of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He further said that non-food grade and uncertified material was being used for packaging the ice cream. He said that the use of expired raw materials in children’s favourite food is harmful to their health. On the directions of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, strict action is being taken without any discrimination against those food business operators (FBOs) involved in forgery or negligence in the preparation of food, he said. He urged people to read the writing on the label before purchasing any foodstuff and avoid purchasing substandard foodstuff. He has requested the public to support the PFA in eliminating the adulteration mafia and report to the PFA on its 1223 helpline number in case of any complaints.