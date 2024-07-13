Saturday, July 13, 2024
PM informed about SC verdict amid luncheon for Azeri president

MATEEN HAIDER
July 13, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   A state luncheon in honour of visiting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was underway at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday when the full bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan announced its decision on reserved seats.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, over a dozen cabinet members, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti, Governor KP Faisal Kundi, and Governor Punjab Saleem Haider were present at the luncheon.

Army Chief Gen Asim Munir and Director General ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum were seated at the main table.

It was Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar who gathered the courage to inform the prime minister about the apex court decision on the reserved seats.

Army Chief Gen Asim Munir and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif were sitting together when the latter waved to Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, who then approached them and briefed both the Defence Minister and the Army Chief about the Supreme Court decision, all while the lunch was ongoing.

PTI was and will remain a political party, rules Supreme Court

After the event concluded, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the guest, President Ilham Aliyev, went to the Pink Room. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar held a long meeting in the lobby of the presidency.

The cabinet members decided on a strategy to react to the decision.

“The Supreme Court decision will not affect the government,” Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar told journalists.

When asked if the government would seek a review of the decision, the Law Minister said this would be decided after leadership-level consultations.

When Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar was asked by a reporter if he was tense or relaxed, he responded that he was not tense.

However, media persons present witnessed extraordinary panic among cabinet members who wanted to talk to the prime minister, but protocol bearers did not permit them to reach him.

Top court verdict a victory of democracy: PTI

