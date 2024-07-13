PM’s visit to China very successful: Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong yesterday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China was very successful. In a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Chinese Embassy, he said there was a deep relationship between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the ruling party of China. He praised the PPP leadership for entrusting a young person like Faisal Karim Kundi with the significant constitutional responsibility of governor, despite the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the province. He acknowledged the improvement in relations following the successful visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister to China. The Chinese ambassador noted that China played a significant role in Pakistan’s economic development, particularly in energy projects. Several projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were complete, and a hydropower project was nearing completion with 300 Chinese experts working alongside Pakistani experts on various projects. However, he expressed concerns about security. The ambassador also suggested that the Ministry of Planning should prepare and submit a plan for a new economic zone near the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Accepting the Governor’s invitation to visit Peshawar, he noted that Peshawar and Urumqi are sister cities. Governor Kundi expressed that the relationship between China and Pakistan is so strong that nothing can break it. He appreciated China’s role in Pakistan’s development, particularly emphasizing the importance of extending the CPEC route from Dera Ismail Khan to Balochistan to achieve the project’s true objectives.

He suggested establishing a new economic zone near the CPEC, which would boost regional trade and attract foreign investors. The first CPEC station from the capital is Dera Ismail Khan, and the proposed new international airport near this station would have long-lasting impacts.

The Governor called for measures to promote the Chinese language in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to further business and cultural ties. He mentioned that 34 universities in the province are ready to provide services to ensure future growth opportunities for children.

He also highlighted the need for special scholarships for children from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially the merged districts, and for vocational training cooperation.