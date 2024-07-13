Sunday, July 14, 2024
PM Shehbaz, PML-N President Nawaz discuss political situation

Web Desk
11:26 PM | July 13, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met PML-N President Nawaz Sharif on Saturday to discuss the current political situation of the country.

Meanwhile, the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was also discussed in the meeting along with the latest decision of the Supreme Court on the reserved seats.

It is to be noted that a $7 billion staff-level agreement has been reached between Pakistan and the IMF.

On the other hand, the District and Sessions Court Islamabad admitted appeals against the PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Iddat case. 
 

