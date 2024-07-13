PM vows to work for solarization of agri tube wells in Punjab, Sindh, KP

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday vowed that after Balochistan, the federal government would also work in collaboration with the governments of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the welfare of farmers regarding the conversion of agricultural tube wells to solar energy. Chairing a meeting on solarization of agriculture tube wells and anti-power theft campaign at the PM House, the prime minister highlighted that solar energy was the cheapest source of producing electricity, therefore promoting the solar energy in the country had become the government’s top priority.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to prepare a comprehensive strategy after consultation with the provincial governments regarding the conversion of agricultural tube wells to solar energy in the provinces.

In the meeting, the prime minister was told that shifting diesel-powered agricultural tube wells to eco-friendly solar energy would save US$ 2.7 billion in foreign exchange.

PM Shehbaz also instructed to formulate a comprehensive plan to further improve electricity theft prevention measures.

The prime minister appreciating the provincial governments for their cooperation with the Power Ministry to prevent electricity theft, directed the authorities concerned to present a comprehensive plan to introduce smart metering system in the country. He said the over billing in the electricity bills would not be tolerated.

The meeting was informed that during the anti electricity theft campaign, since September 2023, some 74,366 people had been arrested, 174,562 FIRs had been registered, 46 employees of Power Distribution Companies had been suspended and 421,460 cases had been filed across the country.

The meeting was further told that recently some 1,113 new electricity meters were installed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and around 12000 illegal connections were removed. The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Petroleum Minister Dr Musadik Malik, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik (through video link), Coordinator to PM Rana Ehsaan Afzal (through video link), and other high officials. Chief Secretaries of the four provinces also attended the meeting via video link.