Sunday, July 14, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PMD predicts rain in different parts of country

PMD predicts rain in different parts of country
Web Desk
10:46 AM | July 13, 2024
National

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rain-thundershower associated with windstorm/gusty winds for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north-east/central Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeast Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Heavy rains may also occur at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast/central Punjab, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Balochistan.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating upper/central parts of the country.

A trough of westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfalls occurred in Islamabad, Pothohar region, northeast/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and northeast Baluchistan. Hot and humid weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

Dadu remained the hottest place in the country on Friday with temperature surging up to 46 degrees Celsius

A Challenge Democrats Must Face

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1720844696.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024