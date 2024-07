FAISALABAD - A mutilated body of a police constable in uniform was recovered from Ghulam Muhammad Abad area on Friday. The police shifted the body to mortuary for post-mortem and started investigation. The deceased was identified as Sajid (32), a resident of Chak No 1-JB, situated in Nishatabad police precincts. He was posted at Police Lines. He left his home on Thursday for duty, but on Friday he was found dead.