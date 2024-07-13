Police continue search operation in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Search and strike operations continued in the district against anti-state and criminal elements to ensure security during Muharram in DI Khan.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood, District Police conducted search and strike operations and snap-checking within their respective circles. They urged the masses to extend cooperation.The spokesman stated that the operations, aimed at ensuring security during Muharram, would continue for an indefinite period. Police personnel conducted checks on vehicles, motorbikes, and pedestrians, focusing on potential security threats and illegal activities in the region.

“Protecting the life and property of the citizens and maintaining peace is our top priority. The public should inform the police in case of any movement of suspicious persons in their vicinity,” said the police spokesman.