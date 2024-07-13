Police diligently performing Muharram security duties: IGP

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said on Friday that during the heavy rain in various areas of the province including the provincial capital, the Punjab police diligently performed Muharram security duties, played an active role in relief activities and ensured protection of life and property of citizens. He said all supervisory officers personally monitored the relief activities in the rain-affected areas in their districts beside ensure timely action. He said that Punjab Police were in constant contact with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), district administration, rescue organisations regarding rescue and relief activities. Details of the damage caused by the rain was also being monitored from the control rooms of the Punjab Police. He directed the RPOs, DPOs to review the rescue and relief activities in the field themselves. The police provided full support to WASA and other institutions in draining out water from rain-affected roads including Lahore.