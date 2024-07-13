Saturday, July 13, 2024
Police official laid to rest in Bara

Our Staff Reporter
July 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   The late police official was laid to rest with State honor here in Bar-Qamber Khel village of Bara, district Khyber on Friday.

Police personnel Israr Ahmad was targeted by unknown armed persons last night at Kaleem staff, Shalober, Bara, in which he succumbed to injuries. The killers successfully managed to escape.

District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Kulachvi, tribal elders, police officials, relatives of the deceased, and people from different walks of life largely attended the funeral prayer held in Police Line, Shahkas, Jamrud. A smart contingent of police presented a salute, and the officials put floral wreaths at the coffin and offered prayers for the departed soul.

DPO Khyber sympathized with the heirs of the late police official and paid rich tribute to the services rendered by the late police soldier. Later on, the body was shifted to his native graveyard, Bar-Kamber Khel village, for burial purposes.

It is to be mentioned here that from January to July 2024, five police officials have been martyred in different militant activities in Khyber.

Our Staff Reporter

