Political Instability in Pakistan

Since gaining independence in 1947, Pakistan has faced insta­bility for a variety of reasons. The first significant cause of instabili­ty was a leadership crisis. After the death of Quaid-e-Azam Muham­mad Ali Jinnah, there was no single leader who could run the country’s affairs with loyalty and sincerity. Another reason was the lack of a constitution. After independence, Pakistan adopted the 1935 Act and the Independence Act of 1947 as interim constitutions. Pakistan did not have its own constitution un­til 1956, which was a failure for the country. The first constitution, pre­sented in 1956, contained many fea­tures, including the religion of Paki­stan, but it was soon abrogated.

In 1958, a military coup led by Ayub Khan came into force, aiming to centralize power. Ayub Khan in­troduced the Basic Democracy sys­tem of local government for rural and urban areas, focusing on rural support. However, this system was not as successful as expected and disappeared with Ayub Khan’s fall in 1969. After the general elections in 1970, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s civil­ian government took control and implemented the third constitution of Pakistan in 1973. Bhutto ruled from 1971 to 1977 and introduced the People’s Local Government sys­tem, focusing on urban support.

Again, the military took over with General Zia-ul-Haq. Zia introduced a new local government system, priv­ileging local government over pro­vincial and federal bodies. His pol­icies were influenced by religious sentiments, and his system was qua­si-presidential after the 18th amend­ment. This system ended with Zia’s death in a plane crash in 1988.

With Zia’s death, a civilian era began again, lasting 11 years with the unstable terms of Bena­zir Bhutto and Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Their governments were often dismissed due to con­flicts with the establishment or the president, who used the 18th amendment to dismiss the prime minister. The most unstable years in Pakistan’s history followed. In 1999, General Pervaiz Musharraf took control and introduced the Devolution Plan of Local Govern­ment, which included features like the integration of rural and urban areas, devolution of political pow­er, and decentralization of admin­istrative authority. However, after Musharraf’s regime, Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party ruled but did not com­plete its term. Similarly, the terms of Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan were also marked by instability.

Pakistan has had twenty-nine prime ministers since indepen­dence, none of whom have com­pleted a full five-year term. Separat­ist and extremist movements have exacerbated Pakistan’s struggle for political stability. In April 2022, Pakistan plunged into a political crisis when Prime Minister Imran Khan dissolved Parliament just be­fore a no-confidence vote he was set to lose, claiming a U.S.-led effort to oust him. The Supreme Court over­turned his decision, and Imran Khan was removed as prime minister on April 10. On October 21, 2022, Khan was banned from running for pub­lic office for five years on corruption charges. After that, Shehbaz Sharif was elected as prime minister and continues to serve.

Overall, Pakistan has faced years of instability since independence. Not a single prime minister has completed a five-year term. Stabili­ty is crucial for growth; where there is no stability, there is no growth. Due to instability, Pakistan’s econo­my faces a crisis. Despite being an agricultural country, Pakistan re­mains a developing nation with nu­merous issues due to a lack of ma­chinery. In my opinion, the issue of instability should be resolved as soon as possible for the growth and development of the country. Every government should complete its tenure and continue beneficial poli­cies from previous governments.

