Population Myth

For years, left-leaning intellectu­als in the country have empha­sized the need for family planning, arguing that the population is in­creasing uncontrollably and that soon there won’t be enough resourc­es to sustain the masses. Is our pop­ulation growing at a rapid speed? What are the facts? Is it true that our population will double soon?

The first indicator to understand population trajectory is the To­tal Fertility Rate (TFR), which is the average number of children a woman will have. Pakistan’s TFR in 1951 was 6.8, with a population of 33.7 million in West Pakistan. Due to the high TFR, the population nearly doubled by 1971, reaching 62.5 million. Now, as of the 2023 census, we are 241.4 million. The estimated fertility rate was 3.47 in 2021, which dropped to 3.3 in 2022, 3.23 in 2023, and is project­ed to be 3.18 in 2024. This contin­uous decline in fertility indicates a steady decrease in TFR. Thus, our population is unlikely to double.

When the TFR is 3, it means there would be a 50% increase in a gen­eration (20 to 30 years). By 2050, the population is projected to be around 362 million. Goldman Sachs estimates that the country’s GDP will reach $3.3 trillion by 2050. There is a need to dispel negativity and hope for a better Pakistan.

TUFAIL AHMED KANDHRO,

Karachi.