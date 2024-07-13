PSX loses 48 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday shed 48.26 points, a slight negative change of 0.06 percent, closing at 79,944.10 points against 79,992.35 points on the last working day. A total of 437,315,657 shares were traded during the day as compared to 389,024,310 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.484 billion against Rs20.924 billion on the last trading day. Around 444 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 155 of them recorded gains and 245 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim with 45,357,302 shares at Rs40.85 per share, K-Electric Limited with 33,085,415 shares at Rs4.81 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 29,218,014 shares at Rs1.20 per share. Rafhan Maize Products Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs99.06 per share price, closing at Rs7,699.27, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with a Rs86.83 rise in its per share price to Rs18,192.23. Data Agro Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs42.62 per share closing at Rs 405.96, followed by Hoechst Pakistan Limited with a Rs30.00 decline to close at Rs 1,500.00.